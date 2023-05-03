beaver, w.va. – New River Community and Technical College will celebrate the class of 2023 at the college’s 19th commencement ceremony on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
“Commencement marks the successful conclusion of hundreds of hours of hard work, many sacrifices and sheer dedication and determination,” said New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver in a press release. “Celebrating this milestone with our graduating students and their families is an exciting part of what we do at the college.”
Academic honors will be presented to 99 students graduating with at least a 3.4 grade point average (GPA). In addition, 18 graduates are members of the Phi Theta Kappa academic honor society for associate degree students with at least a 3.5 GPA.
West Virginia University Institute of Technology President Dr. T. Ramon Stuart will address the graduates. Stuart, an accomplished university administrator originally from Welch, W.Va., is a two-time graduate of the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering at West Virginia University, and he completed a doctorate from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education at Ohio University.
Stuart returned to the Mountain State to become the campus president at West Virginia University Institute of Technology on Jan. 1.
Dr. Stuart often shares his experiences of growing up in McDowell County and how much he has learned about life and the transformative impact of education. He is dedicated to helping others realize their dreams.
