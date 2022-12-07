Beaver, w.va. – To better meet the needs of students, New River Community and Technical College has added more evening classes to the spring 2023 course schedule.
“In developing the spring schedule, we added more evening classes to meet the needs of working adults interested in either advancing in their careers or preparing for a new one,” explained Campus Director and Community Outreach Roger Griffith.
More than 40 of New River CTC’s degree and certificate programs qualify for free tuition through the West Virginia Invests grant program, and the college is accepting new students. Accounting, business administration and criminal justice programs qualify for WV Invests, and evening classes are scheduled for the spring semester.
The spring semester at New River CTC will begin Jan. 17. New River CTC is offering in-person classes along with web-enhanced face-to-face classes using Zoom video conferencing and online classes.
