beaver, w.va. – New River Community and Technical College’s diversity series continues with Shanté Ellis, racial equity and inclusion director at YWCA Charleston, on Thursday, March 30, at noon.
Ellis will present from New River CTC’s Raleigh County Campus in Beaver, and the presentation will be streamed to New River CTC locations through Zoom video conferencing.
Ellis’s workshop titled “Unpacking Hidden Prejudices” gives participants a better understanding of race-related concepts in hopes of breaking down racial bias barriers.
Participants will be able to define common vocabulary that promotes dialogue around equity and inclusion, develop an awareness of the levels of racism, identify historic and current examples of the levels of racism, understand how the past impacts the present and why knowledge of the past can change the future, and identify ways to become an ally personally and professionally.
The workshop is the third of four events funded by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s Diversity For Equity grant, and invites members of the college and local communities to come together to learn about and foster an appreciation for diversity, working toward more inclusive and successful communities.
The event is open to the public, and community members are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be available for those attending on campus.
Visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739 for information about New River CTC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.