rainelle, w.va. – New River Community and Technical College is offering an event dedicated to the art of canning.
The Canning and Food Preservation class will take place on Aug. 8, 10 a.m. - noon, at the Valley Works Resource Center, located at 458 Main St., Rainelle, W.Va.
The presentation aims to educate participants on the proper methods of preserving their harvest to ensure the safety and quality of preserved foods for their families. With an abundance of myths and misinformation circulating on social media, it is crucial to learn reliable techniques from experienced experts.
Participants will gain insights into various aspects of food preservation, including identifying the freshest produce, understanding acidity levels, accounting for elevation differences when boiling water, and exploring both water bath canning and pressure cooker methods.
The presentation will also touch on freezing food and offer a brief discussion on the dehydration method of preservation.
The event is open to the public. The cost to participate is $25. Pre-registration is required, and the deadline to register is July 31. To register or for additional information, please contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu.
