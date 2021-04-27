BEAVER — Twenty-three New River Community and Technical College students have been inducted into the Beta Zeta Delta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society.
New inductees include: Joseph Allen Blankenship, Mount Hope; Erica Stenay Brown, Ghent; Alexis Morgan Bruffy, Webster Springs; Kayle Cliver, Princeton; Aaron Crist, Fayetteville; Hannah Marie Givens, Fayetteville; Jessica Ann Gutshall, Summersville; Allen K. Hardin, Princeton; Thomas James Harvey, Shady Spring; Abby Honaker, Beckley; Grace Eva Marie King, Princeton; Jacob A. Krabbe, Bluefield; Sandra Kay Lilly, Daniels; James C. Maddox, Jr., Gap Mills; Tricia L. Miles, Daniels; Nancy Madison Miller, Ronceverte; Aniesha Lorna Pickering, Lewisburg; Melinda Price, Beckley; Todd A. Riggs, III, Alderson; Amanda Marie Roebuck, Beckley; Brianne Celeste Summers, Oak Hill; and Michael T. Tetreault, Jr., Lewisburg.
The College held an induction ceremony for 2020 and 2021 students at the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver on Friday. Fourteen of the new PTK members were from 2020.
PTK is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 2.5 million members. The organization recognizes and encourages scholarship among students. Membership eligibility is based on having completed at least 12 hours of course work and having an overall, cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.50.
Kermit McCourt, Upperglade, and Amanda Roebuck, Beckley, were named to the All-American Academic Honorary Team for 2020, and Melinda Price, Beckley, was named to the All-American Academic Honorary Team for 2021.