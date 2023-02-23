lewisburg, w.va. – New River Community and Technical College is offering a 90-hour real estate pre-licensing class at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg starting March 28.
The 10-week class will be Tuesday through Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Students in the class will be equipped to take the West Virginia Real Estate Licensure Examination upon completion of the course.
The cost for the class is $500 plus the cost of the book, and registration is required by March 17.
Visit https://www.newriver.edu/workforce/ for information on upcoming classes or to register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.