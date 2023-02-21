beaver, w.va. – New River Community and Technical College is offering a free six-week class to prepare students to take the TEAS exam, a requirement for the college’s nursing programs, starting March 13.
The prep class consists of four modules combining self-study for the English and reading modules and faculty-led review and tutoring for math and science through Zoom video conferencing. Students enrolled in New River CTC’s prep class will also receive a free registration for the TEAS exam once they have completed the review modules.
To register for the free TEAS prep class, visit https://www.newriver.edu/workforce/ or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).
New River CTC offers the Certificate of Applied Science in Practical Nursing at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg, Nicholas County Campus in Summersville, Raleigh County Campus in Beaver and Summers County ARH Hospital in Hinton. The college offers the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program in two tracks, LPN to ADN at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg and the Paramedic to ADN at the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver. The deadline to apply to New River CTC’s nursing programs starting in the fall of 2023 is May 1.
For more information about programs offered at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.