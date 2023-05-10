New River Community and Technical College is offering a one-day Advanced QuickBooks community education class on Monday, June 5, from 5 to 8 p.m.
QuickBooks is accounting software that can be used to track business sales, income, expenses and overall growth. The Advanced QuickBooks class will cover bank feeds, memorizing transactions, advanced reporting features, tracking and paying sales tax, online vendor payments and additional advanced topics.
The cost for the class is $100, and preregistration is required by May 26. Participants will be emailed the link and access code information after registering and paying for the class.
