beaver – New River Community and Technical College has been awarded over $420,000 through Gov. Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program, designed to address the state’s nursing shortage through a multifaceted approach to attract, train and retain nurses in the Mountain State.
Representing a fundamental part of this approach, an award program was established to fund nursing program expansion projects at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia.
Through New River CTC’s award, the college will equip additional classroom and learning space for the expansion of the practical nursing program and develop a paramedic to registered nurse pathway. Funds from the program will allow New River CTC to host a national expert on concept-based curriculum design, to purchase multiple manikins and two virtual dissection tables along with other equipment and supplies.
“The expansion program funds will help New River CTC to help more students earn credentials to enter the field of nursing and serve our communities by increasing the number of qualified nurses in the region,” said Dr. Bonny Copenhaver, New River CTC president.
The nursing program expansion awards are administered by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical College System.