lewisburg, w.va. – New River Community and Technical College recognized the college’s spring Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) graduates during a pinning ceremony Friday, May 5, in the Dr. Lucie Refsland Student Center inside of the Kyle and Ann Fort Arts and Sciences Building at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg.
Spring 2023 ADN graduates include Maggie Bostic, Ronceverte; Susan Catron, Princeton; Courtney Clendenin, White Sulphur Springs; Caroline Davis, Rainelle; Vanessa Dodrill, Birch River; Melissa Evans, Beckley; Erica Hogan, Fayetteville; Kimberly McClung, Peterstown; Trina Olson, Cool Ridge; Jonathan Shamblin, Daniels; Elizabeth Sparks, Lewisburg; and Angel Willis, Alderson.
The ADN program at New River CTC is designed to help LPNs with an unencumbered license and paramedics prepare to practice as Registered Nurses. The 12-month program meets at New River CTC’s Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg. New classes start annually in August and January, and the program is accepting applications for classes starting in August until June 30, 2023.
