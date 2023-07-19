Just weeks after the Supreme Court denied President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 of student debt, some borrowers got good news: The Biden administration announced it would be forgiving loans for more than 800,000 people, for a total of $39 billion in relief.
Nearly 5,000 of those borrowers are in West Virginia and, if the plan stands anticipated court tests, will receive more than $196 million in forgiveness in the coming weeks as part of the administration approving 804,000 borrowers nationwide for loan relief this summer.
Eligible borrowers will not have to take any action to receive this income-driven repayment (IDR) forgiveness.
An IDR plan sets a borrower’s monthly student loan payment at an amount intended to be affordable based on that borrower’s income and family size. IDR plans also offer forgiveness of any remaining loan balance after borrowers make 240 or 300 monthly payments, which corresponds to 20 or 25 years. The number of required payments depends on when a borrower first took out the loans, the type of loans they borrowed, and the IDR payment plan in which the borrower is enrolled.
