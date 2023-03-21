Washington, D.C. – The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) is appropriating $748,564 for a three-year research initiative at West Virginia University (WVU).
The funding will be used to implement the West Virginia Research Infrastructure Development (WV RID) Project, which will integrate research, education and workforce development to support critical technological and scientific advancements.
The announcement of the grant was made separately by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
The NASA EPSCoR Grant Program provides funding to educational institutions across the country to support vital scientific and technical research. The projects focus on a range of high-priority research needs, including deep space exploration, sustainable manufacturing in space, and advancements in technology and science that will also benefit humanity here on Earth.
