greenville, s.c. – Sarah Johnson, a resident of Mount Nebo, was named to Chorale, a premier choir comprised of undergraduate and graduate Bob Jones University students from a variety of degree programs. Johnson is a senior majoring in voice performance. The University Chorale is led by director Dr. Andrew Huish.
Mount Nebo student named to Chorale at Bob Jones
