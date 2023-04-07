CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says his team will once again focus its efforts on the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals where the state’s transgender sports law is being argued after the U.S. Supreme Court denied Morrisey’s emergency request to have an injunction that puts the law on hold removed.
“This is a procedural setback but we remain very confident in the merits of our case and we’re going to go through the process,” Morrisey said Friday during an appearance on MetroNews “Talkline.”
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/04/07/morrisey-calls-transgender-sports-case-ruling-a-procedural-setback/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.