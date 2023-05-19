lindside, w.va. – The Monroe County Education Foundation announced $18,700 in scholarships for 22 Monroe County residents during James Monroe High School’s annual Awards Day on Friday.
The scholarships were awarded to a mix of graduating high school seniors and non-traditional students, including one student whose scholarship will support her to study ballet in Italy this summer.
“Monroe County takes a lot of pride in supporting its students regardless of their age or interest,” said Leta Gullette-Comer, president of the Monroe County Education Foundation. “Our community’s generous support over the past 19 years has enabled our children, neighbors and families to overcome financial barriers to achieving their educational goals. We couldn’t be more thankful for their continued support.”
2023 scholarship recipients are:
- Adyson G. Hines, Carilion Giles Community Hospital Scholarship
- Aleeyah Carr, Veron & Carol Kittle Scholarship
- Caleb Broyles, Monroebotics Scholarship
- Dylan McDade, Bob & Sally Alm Memorial Scholarship
- Emily G. Bailey, Leona Lynch Kessel Memorial Scholarship
- Emma Brown, Jim & Louise Kilcollin Scholarship
- Gabrielle M. Miller, Hallie Leach Memorial Scholarship
- Kaycee Lewis, Michael & Rebecca Allen Scholarship
- Kaydence N. Weikle, Wanda Lewicki Memorial Scholarship
- Kayla J. Marrow, Carl & Jean Cecil Scholarship
- Lillian S. Jackson, Dr. George & Helen Guy Memorial Scholarship
- Luke Fraley, Charles & Mildred Allen 4-H Memorial Scholarship
- Luke Jackson, Monroebotics Scholarship
- Madison E. Vass, Frances & Jim Erskine Scholarship
- Marissa Jarrell, Jim & Louise Kilcollin Scholarship
- Michael Fraley, Monroebotics Scholarship
- Natalie A. Broyles, Pegasus Scholarship
- Nicklas Z. Pitzer, First National Bank of Peterstown Scholarship
- Onyza Persinger, The Bank of Monroe Scholarship
- Shyanne P. Lilly, Keeney Family Scholarship
- Sienna B. Hixon, Carilion Giles Community Hospital Scholarship
- Sydney Lawrence, The Bank of Monroe – Ralph Mann Scholarship
“As the opportunities get bigger, so do the costs,” said Natalie Broyles, 2023 scholarship recipient, in a press release. “My Monroe County Education Foundation scholarship adds to the years of support that I’ve received from my community toward achieving my dream of becoming a professional dancer, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”
Since 2004, the Monroe County Education Foundation has provided 183 scholarships worth $168,900 to support county residents as they pursue their educational goals. The foundation offers scholarships for all county residents, not just college-bound high school seniors. Adults and people seeking vocational training are also encouraged to apply.
For more information visit www.mcefwv.org or email mcefwv@gmail.com.
