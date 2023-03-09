charleston, w.va – Alyson Riffe and Michael Simmons – both members of the 2023 graduating class at Meadow Bridge High School – served as honorary secretaries of state on Monday at the state capitol for their effort to register members of the senior class to vote.
Nominations for honorary secretaries of state are only accepted for those high schools that qualify for the Jennings Randolph Award. To qualify for the award, a West Virginia high school must host a student-led effort to register at least 85 percent of their eligible senior class to vote.
Started by the Secretary of State's Office in 1994, the Jennings Randolph Award for Civic Engagement commemorates the late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph’s legacy as the Father of the 26th Amendment. One of the defining moments in voting rights history, the 26th Amendment was passed in 1971. The Amendment lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.
Meadow Bridge High School has been a Jennings Randolph Award recipient for 29 consecutive years – the only school in the state to win the award every year since its inception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.