ATHENS, Ohio – The following local area students have been named to Ohio University's 2023 Spring Dean's List:

College of Arts and Sciences student Edie McMillion of Lewisburg.

College of Arts and Sciences student Charlie Tolson of Lewisburg.

The Dean's List recognizes undergraduate students who complete a particular semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.999 with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

In spring semester 2023, 4,953 Ohio University undergraduate students qualified for the Dean's List. A complete listing is available online.

