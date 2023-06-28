ATHENS, Ohio – The following local area students have been named to Ohio University's 2023 Spring Dean's List:
College of Arts and Sciences student Edie McMillion of Lewisburg.
College of Arts and Sciences student Charlie Tolson of Lewisburg.
The Dean's List recognizes undergraduate students who complete a particular semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.999 with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.
In spring semester 2023, 4,953 Ohio University undergraduate students qualified for the Dean's List. A complete listing is available online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.