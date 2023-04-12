huntington, w.va. — Marshall University is set to officially open the first commercial composting facility inWest Virginia with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, April 14.
The addition of the new facility also sets Marshall apart as the only university in the world with this level of technology.
The facility uses an XACT Systems BioReactor, which is a type of digester that offers an accelerated, automated and aerobic composting system. The composter boasts a rotating drum, with an advanced technological monitoring and control system that has the ability to overcome the challenge of sustainable, responsible management of huge volumes of solid, organic waste. Aerobic digestion is a process that involves oxygen, allowing for digestion of the materials without the production of methane gas. Since the drum removes environmental factors that can slow the composting process, it can turn organic material into compost in as little as six days.
The composting facility is designed and operated by the university’s sustainability department, led by Amy Parsons-White. She says the digester will have a large environmental impact.
“The digester will remove approximately 750 tons of waste from going to the landfill and 100 tons of methane production per year,” said Parsons-White.
“When accounting for the additional courses and workshops through the university, the workforce development and the potential for the model to be implemented across the state, the positive impacts are enormous.”
The digester has the capacity to compost eight tons of organic waste per day. Organic waste consists of food waste, lawn waste, white office paper and cardboard. In addition, the university’s carbon footprint will be lowered by reducing waste haul to landfills and thousands of dollars will be saved each year in waste haul fees.
The entire composting facility project took four years from start to finish, with Parsons-White working extensively in the beginning of planning stages by collaborating with state legislators to draft bills that would change laws on postconsumer food waste.
