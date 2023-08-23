HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University and Kindred Communications will kick off the school year and the start of fall sports with their annual Herd Rally at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, on Ninth Street, between Third and Fourth avenues in Huntington.
Herd Rally is part of Kindred Communications’ 9th Street Live Celebration and will feature Madhouse. At 8 p.m., Marshall’s Marching Thunder will march onto 9th Street to kick off the pep rally portion of the evening.
The pep rally will feature Marshall athletes and coaches, including the Thundering Herd football team; swimming and diving team; men’s and women’s basketball; men’s and women’s soccer; volleyball; and cheerleaders. Marshall University mascot Marco will be meeting fans and available for photos.
Herd Rally is a free event.
