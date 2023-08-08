glade springs, w.va. – Marshall University’s Board of Governors approved the naming of the proposed academic health system to Marshall Health Network, Inc. at its regular meeting Tuesday at the Resort at Glade Springs.
Board members were told that due diligence procedures are now taking place, and a signing date goal of approximately Oct. 1 has been established.
In other board action, the Student Rights and Responsibilities were updated to include amnesty provisions regarding the personal use of drugs and alcohol for those who report or otherwise participate in a grievance process concerning sexual misconduct, alcohol or other drug violations. This is intended to encourage reports to be made.
The board also approved an updated policy on discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment, sexual and domestic misconduct, stalking and retaliation to reflect inclusive language, amnesty language for sexual harassment reports, higher education language regarding the instructional setting and changing the coordinator for students and employees.
