parkersburg, w.va. — The Marshall University Alumni of the Mid-Ohio Valley chapter will have its annual fundraising dinner at 6:30 p.m. May 2 at the Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center in Vienna, W.Va.
Since 2009, the annual event has raised more than $280,000 to support scholarships for students in Wood, Wirt, Ritchie, Tyler, Pleasants and Doddridge counties in West Virginia and Washington County, Ohio. In addition, the funds also support other academic and athletic endeavors.
“The generosity of our sponsors and attendees is overwhelming,” said Laurie Martin, chapter president. “We are so appreciative of the community support, and we look forward to a successful evening.”
The keynote speaker will be Marshall University President Brad D. Smith. Smith, originally from Kenova, received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marshall, and later received a master’s degree in management from Aquinas College. Smith served as chief executive officer of Intuit for 11 years before stepping down in 2019.
A social hour at 5:30 p.m. will precede the dinner.
Tickets are $60 and sponsorships range from $600 to $1,500. For tickets or sponsorship information, e-mail Martin at mualumnimovclub@yahoo.com.
