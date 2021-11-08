Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, announced Monday that he will nominate 36 West Virginia students from 15 counties to the U.S. Service Academies.
Among the nominees are high school seniors from Princeton, Greenbrier East and Mercer County.
Senator Manchin is recommending the following students, in alphabetical order, to the service academies with final admission determined by the respective academy:
• Dustin Brewster, Princeton Senior High School, West Point
• Tristan Deeds, Greenbrier East High School, West Point
• Keegan Elliott, Mercer County, active duty military student, United States Air Force