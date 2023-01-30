West Virginia University students can benefit from a $1 million gift courtesy of the Maier Foundation aimed at reducing the number of students who leave campus before graduation.
The Maier Foundation is a West Virginia-based nonprofit organization focused on furthering higher education in the Mountain State. Its gift will support a new retention effort called the Mountaineer Completion Grant Program and be spread out over two years. The program, which will provide financial assistance to students at risk of leaving the university in their final year of study, was modeled after successful programs at other universities.
“We know there are students at risk of not returning to WVU during their final two semesters due to the expiration or reduction of private, institutional and federal scholarship aid,” Associate Provost for Undergraduate Education Evan Widders said.
“With funding from the Maier Foundation, WVU will be able to pilot a completion grant program that has shown up to an 87 percent success rate at other institutions,” Widders said in a press release.
Set to launch in Fall 2023, the new program is geared toward serving undergraduate students who are within two academic terms of completing their bachelor’s degree and who demonstrate both academic progress and unmet financial need. Eligible students will be offered grants of up to $1,500.
