MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three southern West Virginia students – two from Beckley, one from Union – were among 10 to be chosen to receive the Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship to help them continue graduate study in their chosen fields.
The scholarship program, administered by the West Virginia University Office of Graduate Education and Life, honors the legacy of its late namesake — Hazel Ruby McQuain, a businesswoman and benefactor devoted to community development in Morgantown and the surrounding area.
Students chosen for the scholarship receive up to three years of financial support applied to the cost of a graduate degree program at any accredited institution of higher education within the United States. Recipients must be committed to scholarly study or professional work with the potential to address the greatest needs of West Virginia and its residents.
The three local students:
• Nathaniel Dunbar, of Union, has been surrounded by community service and volunteer work his entire life. His passion for carpentry, construction and helping others led him to pursue a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at WVU.
“I would like to thank my friends and family who’ve supported me, most importantly my aunts, and I would also like to show my gratitude to my mentor, Dr. Roger Chen, who has helped me along the way,” Dunbar said. “I am proud to be a civil engineer, and I look forward to continuing my education so I can give back to my community. Thank you so much for this opportunity. It genuinely means a lot.”
Dunbar is engaged on campus as a volunteer for the university, a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the recently elected president of Chi Epsilon, the civil engineering honor society. He will remain at WVU as he completes his master’s degree in civil engineering.
• Madison Taylor, of Beckley, started her educational journey aspiring to be a nurse or a physician to keep people safe and promote wellness. However, it was not until she took an epidemiology course that she discovered a passion for public health.
“My educational and volunteer experiences have provided me with valuable knowledge that I can apply in my future career to decrease common health disparities and improve overall public health in West Virginia,” Taylor said. “I believe that if these areas are targeted in the Appalachian communities and the proper information and resources are provided, then the overall public health would significantly increase.”
Taylor received her bachelor’s degree in health science from Concord University. She plans to continue her research and education by earning a Master of Public Health at WVU.
• West Virginia may be known for its mountains, whitewater rafting and skiing, but Beckley native Madison Branham believes its best asset is a sense of community. Growing up, Branham witnessed how willing people were to help her family, and she is eager to return that kindness by making a positive impact on West Virginia.
“Throughout my life, I have had so many people supporting me in my personal and academic journeys,” Branham said. “I hope I can return the favor to fellow West Virginians and help future generations succeed like I have.”
Branham received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marshall University, where she will return to complete her Master of Business Administration. Branham hopes to help small businesses in the state and empower students and change-makers to innovate ways to help West Virginia prosper.
The other scholarship winners:
• Ian Bird of Charles Town received his bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from WVU, where he became closely acquainted with the social, economic and environmental impact of unremediated mines and saw the need for improved remediation techniques.
• Paola Perez-Vega was born in Puerto Rico and callsWest Virginia home. She completed her bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at WVU. She said the program fostered growth in many aspects of her life and challenged her in a way she felt no other major ever could.
• Mia Sebastian, of Leesburg, Va., has strived “to make the best better” since the age of 8. Heavily influenced by the principles of 4-H — head, heart, hands and health — and community service, Sebastian wants to uphold the values she learned to impact the future for the better.
• Tiffany Strange, originally from Newport, Tenn., is a nontraditional student who worked as a professional pastry chef since she moved to Morgantown 12 years ago. Her focus changed to education when she started working with several nonprofit organizations focused on feeding children and experienced firsthand the impact food insecurity can have on individuals and communities.
• Teagan Kuzniar, of Morgantown, has been actively involved in environmental research and advocacy work for years. She recognized the importance of taking action after realizing that climate research without change is meaningless for Appalachians suffering the consequences of activities that exploit the environment.
• Being the daughter of a public school teacher led Adrianne Shimer, of Morgantown, toward a career in public education at an early age. Yet, it was not until she worked as a mentor to low-income students that she confirmed her calling and found the motivation to continue her education.
• Lucy Thompson, of Morgantown, is deeply connected to the land and people of the state. She received her bachelor’s degrees in geography and environmental studies from Ohio University.
All 10 recipients have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to service that complements their studies, which target environmental issues, health and well-being challenges and other pressing problems facing West Virginia communities.
“The Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship is reserved for West Virginia college students who are among the very best,” said B.J. Davisson, executive vice president and chief development officer for the WVU Foundation. “These 10 students have shown the rugged determination and thirst for knowledge necessary to make a difference in the world. I know Mrs. McQuain would be very proud of their achievements and the bright future that lies ahead for each.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.