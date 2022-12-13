Nine teams of culinary, engineering, computer science, and robotics students from around West Virginia, including teams from Raleigh and Mercer counties, will participate in the state’s first Culineering Challenge.
Students will design and construct a mobile sleigh made from gingerbread and mechanical attachments that will move through a maze and deliver desserts.
The competition is based on the Netflix series "Baking Impossible" and promotes science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) as well as culinary and hospitality skills.
Teams consisting of two culinary and two engineering students of varying grade levels from the same county will participate in the inaugural competition. The local teams are the Tiger Treats from Shady Spring High School and from the Mercer County Technical Education Center, the MCTEC Bakineering Team.
The competition is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at James Rumsey Technical Institute, 3274 Hedgesville Road, Martinsburg.
