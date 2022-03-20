Leah Farnsworth from Shady Spring will join other elementary school students from across the nation in an academic development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM in Washington, D.C., this summer.
NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Farnsworth was nominated to attend the forum by two teachers. She will be representing both Hollywood and Shady Spring elementary schools.
In addition to participating in Student Council and her school’s Spanish Club, Farnsworth plays softball and volleyball on local teams.
With dreams of being a prosecuting attorney, Farnsworth is looking forward to gaining the hands-on crime scene experience that the forum provides.