manchester, n.h. – Ten students from southern West Virginia were named to the Winter 2023 President’s List at the University of New Hampshire.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
The honored students are:
Michael Hensley of Whitesville, Amanda Hanson of Oak Hill, Kylea Wykle of Lewisburg, Michael Hensley of Whitesville, Amanda Hanson of Oak Hill, Seth Hamrick of Summersville, Kylea Wykle of Lewisburg, Amanda Jennings of Princeton, Christina Cochran of Princeton and Melanie Cook of Glen Fork.
• • •
nashville, tenn. – Two local students were among those achieving the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2023 semester.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
The honored students are Morgan Williams of Daniels and Ashleigh Darnell of Lewisburg.
Belmont University is located near downtown Nashville, Tenn., with an enrollment of nearly 9,000 students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.