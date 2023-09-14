CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Shytiece McDowell of Mercer County was named student of the year and Raleigh County picked up top honors as program (full-time) of the year as part of the Adult Education Conference at the Charleston Town Center Marriott.
Mercer County was named large program of the year.
The West Virginia Department of Education recognized adult learners and programs for exceptional achievement, dedication, performance and outcomes. Students were honored for earning their high school equivalency and industry certifications utilizing resources from West Virginia Adult Education.
Programs from around the state were awarded for their enrollment, contact and distance education hours, percentage of measures met, serving those most in need and retention and obtaining industry-recognized credentials.
McDowell grew up surrounded by drugs and alcohol. School was her only “safe place.” She found herself in a dangerous lifestyle through high school and soon became pregnant.
Wanting better for herself and her new child, McDowell turned to SPOKES (Strategic Planning in Occupational Knowledge for Employment and Success) for a second chance. Hungry for better opportunities, she completed almost every certificate offered.
McDowell was the first student to utilize the memorandum of understanding with New River Community and Technical College to take advantage of the Math and Microsoft credit when she enrolled for AS-Legal Assisting. Her dream is to earn a bachelor’s degree and work as a juvenile probation officer to help at-risk kids.
The SPOKES Program of the Year Awards recognize class completion, enrollment in post-secondary education or training programs or graduating students beginning unsubsidized employment.
The WVAEA honors full-time and part-time programs that have excelled in the following areas: enrollment, contact and distance education hours, percentage of measures met, serving those most in need, English as a Foreign Language (EFL) completion and retention and obtaining industry-recognized credentials.
- Clay County, part-time
- Raleigh County, full-time
