Continuing a two-decade commitment to helping West Virginia high school seniors as they prepare for higher education, Little General Stores has announced $1,000 scholarships for 21 students in 21 different schools across West Virginia.
Little General’s scholarship program lets students use the money at vocational schools, colleges, universities or certified programs.
This year’s scholarship recipients are: Zoe Boyles of East Fairmont; Lily Powell of Princeton; Mercedes Smith of Shady Spring; Kalilla Collins of Man; Bethany Rosiek of Oak Hill; Maggie Whitten of Liberty; Mckenna Bishop of Nitro; Ana Oliveira of Buckhannon Upshur; Zoe Stewart of Woodrow Wilson; Alyssa Wall of Hurricane; KalLee Ellis of Chapmanville; Olivia Jackson of Sissonville; Ross Musick of Winfield; Andrea Laxton of Wyoming East; Brehana Smarr of Braxton County; Mackenzie Friend of Greenbrier East; Delaney Buckland of Independence; Lincoln Byrnside of Scott; Tanner Kelly of Cabell Midland; Meredith Litton of Nicholas County; and Ryan Long of Mount View.
