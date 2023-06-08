GHENT, W.Va. – New River Community and Technical College is holding information sessions this summer at the Advanced Technology Center in Ghent for the college’s Electric Distribution Engineering Technology (line service) program.
The 30-credit hour EDET certificate program prepares students for high-paying careers as utility workers. New River CTC’s program provides the technical skills required for new utility workers by combining academic instruction on the technology fueling today’s electrical utilities with hands-on lab opportunities such as pole training areas and equipment labs to prepare graduates for jobs on day one.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook reports an estimated 23,500 job openings annually for line installers and repairers nationwide.
Upcoming information sessions are scheduled for June 8, 22 and 29 starting at 2:50 p.m. The sessions are available both in-person at the Advanced Technology Center in Ghent and through Zoom video conferencing. Sessions will cover an overview of the EDET program, program pre-assessment, college and program admissions requirements and financial aid information, including information on the WV Invests Grant program.
Those interested in attending an information session should complete the online form at https://www.newriver.edu/edet-information-sessions/.
