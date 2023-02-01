Charleston, w.va. – Ryan Lilly of Sophia Christian Academy in Raleigh County took first place in the elementary school division of the fifth annual Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition with his painting called "Simple Gristmill."
Gov. Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH), announced the winners on Wednesday.
Designed to showcase student creativity and the arts, this year’s exhibition called for one-of-a-kind postcard designs illustrating a favorite West Virginia park (state, city or county). Selected postcard artwork will be used by the Department of Tourism to personally invite travelers to Almost Heaven.
Winners were chosen in three categories – Elementary School, Middle School and High School – and a Best of Show award.
Elementary School winners are first place, “Simple Gristmill” by Ryan Lilly, Sophia Christian Academy, Raleigh County; second place, “West Virginia Postcard” by Tinley Williams, Ripley Elementary, Jackson County; and third place, “West Virginia Postcard” by Joy Sayre, Ripley Elementary, Jackson County.
The Best of Show was awarded to Olivia Miller of Andrew Jackson Middle School in Kanawha County. Her painting was a rendition of Blackwater Falls.
Winners will receive Blick Art Materials gift cards in the amounts of $100, $50 and $25.
An exhibition of all selected entries is on display outside the governor’s office at the State Capitol in Charleston.
