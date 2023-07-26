White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. – The White Sulphur Springs Public Library is hosting a Back-To-School Fun Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m., with free hot dog dinners, free haircuts for the kids, free library cards and more.
The fair will host a variety of activities as well as informational stations such as Read Aloud, WSS Girl Scouts, General and Dental Health information and other community organizations.
Visit these informational stations, show the library staff your child/family library card and your child’s name will be placed in a drawing for free school supplies.
The library is located at 344 W. Main St.
Please call the library at 304-536-1171 with any questions.
