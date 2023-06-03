Liberty Graduation

Carson Turner celebrating after graduating from Liberty High School Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

The class of 2023 from Liberty High School received their diplomas Saturday during a ceremony at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

The graduates, which total 112, walked through a tunnel of past and present teachers as they walked in to the convention center.

Among those graduates, 18 were recognized as honor graduates witch a grade point average of 4.0 or higher for all four years of high school.

Offer them some parting words was Raleigh County Superintendent David Price who will also be retiring at the end of June.

