Liberty High School is hosting a Spring Career Day on Thursday, April 20, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and is inviting area businesses to participate.
The purpose of Career Day is to expose students and parents to a variety of careers in order to jumpstart their thinking about the future.
By preparing early, students will be more likely to be college and career ready after high school graduation.
Students in grades 10-12 will participate.
Participating businesses will set up booths for students to visit and talk about their plans for the future.
Volunteer selection will be on a first-come basis.
Bringing stress balls, pencils or other work-related freebies for students is encouraged. Participants will need to provide their own tables and chairs.
Set-up will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m.
To volunteer, email Amanda Wimbish at Amanda.wimbish@k12.wv.us or call 304-731-5616.
