The kids are coming home for Thanksgiving and a menu is under construction. As I write, it reads like this: turkey, mashed potatoes, corn casserole, greens, yams, stuffing, mac and cheese, and rolls. Yes, someone will need to pick up a can of jellied cranberry sauce to take up its familiar place of honor at our dinner table. And someone will need to make dessert. A boyfriend has been nominated – without his knowing – to make a cheesecake.
There will be wine, lots of wine, reds and whites, and there will be lively conversations punctuated by laughter and there will be notes of seriousness about how to fix a few of the world’s myriad problems. We will recognize the irony if we talk about hunger in so many pockets around the world, and I’ll press to address climate change because Shelby, the oldest, is all about building a more sustainable world through agriculture and Jordan, the second child out of the womb, is all about advocating progressive policies in various political bodies around the U.S. In short, they know their stuff better than I and I want an update.
Me? I am in charge of making the mashed potatoes, which, technically, will be garlicky, golden and buttery. I’d share the recipe, and it was a good one, but it was eaten by a fatal laptop computer meltdown this past year. I lost the entire hard drive – everything, including the recipe that, as best I can remember, included some dry mustard, sweet paprika, unsalted butter, cream (or was it half and half?), roasted garlic and a little pepper. I had only made it a couple of times so the ingredients were not committed to memory.
Dylan, the youngest, has responsibility for cooking the turkey. He’ll begin soaking it in a brine the night before it goes into the oven and when it comes out, it will be perfectly browned, moist and seasoned just right.
Sheila, the head of the household, will not be lifting a finger to help. She has already announced her intentions to be otherwise engaged. She did the same thing last year, borrowing a page from her unwritten rules of parenting on how to teach the kids to cook: Let them get hungry and they’ll come up with something.
Once, back when we lived in a suburb of Denver a good ways south of the city, Jordan stood propped against the refrigerator door. She had had a long day at school that included track practice at the tail end. She was tired, a little grouchy and hungry, searching for a prepared dish that was never ever going to magically appear no matter how long she stood and stared into the abyss.
“Mom is trying to starve us,” she said out loud.
Well, no, she was just trying to teach the kids to cook. And it worked. All of them know their way around a kitchen and often do so without the help of a cookbook.
So, next Thursday, on Thanksgiving, it will be me and the kids in a kitchen warmed with laughter and glasses of wine, preparing to put the best Thanksgiving meal ever on a dining table.
Did I say Shelby is bringing a boyfriend? And did I say there would be wine?
Bon appétit, one and all, and may the jellied cranberry sauce give an extra joyful shake or two.
