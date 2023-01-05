Lily Latham, 14, of Lindside, has been notified that she has been selected to be the recipient of a full scholarship to attend the Hive Live Beekeeping Conference in Sevierville, Tennessee beginning January 6. She is one of only twenty-five youth nation-wide to receive this honor. The primary goal of this program is to equip the next generation of serious beekeepers with advanced knowledge, networking opportunities and exciting experiences.
The Hive Life conference will be attended by over two thousand beekeeping enthusiasts from all over the globe and will feature speakers and seminars designed to give beekeepers quality information, explore new techniques and unveil new equipment.
Lily, who attends Peterstown Middle School, is already an experienced beekeeper, and has the distinction of being the youngest certified apprentice beekeeper in the state. She is the daughter of Shawn Latham of Lindside, Georgia Ellis of Union and is the granddaughter of Mike and Sharon Wickline of Sweet Springs.
