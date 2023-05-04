Beckley, W.Va. – Carley Knuckles of Beaver has been named one of three 2023 Presidential Leadership Award winners at West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley.
Winners were selected for demonstrating extensive involvement in campus and community activities, representing the college and university in local, regional and national forums and achieving academic excellence.
In addition to Knuckles, representing the WVU School of Nursing, this year’s winners are Valentina Abondano Perdomo from the Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences and Mackenzie Siersma from the College of Business and Humanities and Social Sciences.
Knuckles will be graduating with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. She is the founder and president of Active Minds, a mental health and suicide prevention organization on campus. With Active Minds, she volunteered 120 hours.
She also helped found the WVU Tech Prevention and Recovery student organization. She served as the Collegiate Strategic Prevention Framework Partnership for Success (C-SPF-PFS) student leader for WVU Tech, focusing on substance use prevention among college students. The project is funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
With C-SPF-FPS, Knuckles advocated for policy change and prevention interventions in Appalachia. She led numerous talks at festivals and community and legislative events about substance abuse prevention, Narcan training and Narcan administration. She completed approximately 1,000 clinical hours in facilities in southern West Virginia and 250 hours of community service hours.
Valentina Abondano Perdomo of Bogotá, Colombia, will be graduating with degrees in chemistry and psychology.
Mackenzie Siersma of Zeeland, Mich., will be graduating with a degree in criminal justice with minors in forensic science and psychology.
Perdomo, Siersma and Knuckles will speak at WVU Tech’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6, at 4 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.