West Virginia Supreme Court justices heard arguments about whether the system being used to approve charter schools is constitutional.
Charter schools receive financial support from the state’s public education system and are given greater operational latitude in exchange for the possibility of losing their right to operate if they fail. Because they receive public funding, they are considered public schools.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/05/09/justices-hear-arguments-on-constitutionality-of-charter-schools-approval/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.