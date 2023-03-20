Gov. Jim Justice will host legislators and other state officials at Leon Elementary in Leon, Mason County, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in a bill-signing ceremony to highlight education.
The bills are:
- HB 3369 — Creating a School Safety Unit within the Division of Protective Services.
- SB 422 — Requiring public schools to publish curriculum online at the beginning of each new school year.
- HB 3035 — Relating generally to high-quality education programs and school operations.
- HB 2005 — Establishing the dual enrollment pilot program to be administered by the Higher Education Policy Commission and the Council for Community and Technical College Education in conjunction with the State Board of Education.
