Gov. Jim Justice will sign into law Senate Bill 1029 on Thursday at 10 a.m., at Robert C Byrd National Aerospace Education Center in the Pierpont Hangar, providing a $25 million supplemental appropriation to Pierpont Community & Technical College.
The college will use the money to build a new aviation maintenance training facility at the North Central West Virginia Airport, where Pierpont’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program will soon locate.
The bill was passed as part of the recent special session of the West Virginia Legislature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.