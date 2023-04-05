Gov. Jim Justice will hold an event Thursday at West Virginia University-Parkersburg (WVUP) to announce funding included in this year’s state budget to expand the Nursing Workforce Expansion program, launched in December 2021 to address the state’s nursing shortage.
To date, the initiative has awarded $26 million to expand nursing education programs across the state. As a result, West Virginia welcomed 810 new nursing students during the first year of the program.
Also on Thursday, Gov. Justice will highlight the partnership between WVU-P and Chemours, a chemistry company with locations in the state. The partnership provides the opportunity for more than 300 West Virginia Chemours employees to earn their associate degree.
The event will take place at noon at WVU Parkersburg, College Activities Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.