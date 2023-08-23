MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has signed a bill that provides more than $3 million to the West Virginia National Guard Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy.
The governor held a bill-signing ceremony Wednesday at the ChalleNGe Academy – South campus in Montgomery. State lawmakers approved the bill, SB 1038, during a special session earlier this month.
The program is designed to give at-risk youth a second chance at obtaining their basic education.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/08/23/justice-signs-bill-to-provide-3-million-to-mountaineer-challenge-academy/
