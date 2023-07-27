charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice is calling on the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission to delay an emergency meeting scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. during which they are expected to take action against Alderson Broaddus University.
“I’m calling on the HEPC to delay this emergency meeting because no one wants to see this university close if there’s a way to avoid it. It may very well be inevitable, but we’re going to try really hard to find a pathway.”
As reported Wednesday by MetroNews, the private, four-year college has been hit with a termination notice for its water, sewer, and electric services because of overdue payments amounting to $776,598.70. The utilities will be shut off by 10 a.m. Monday if the bill isn’t paid, according to a notice from the City of Philippi. The university still has opportunities to dispute the bill.
MetroNews also reported that the utilities termination is set for the day before university officials are supposed to meet with a national accrediting agency that put Alderson Broaddus on notice over its finances just a few years ago.
