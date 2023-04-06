charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice Thursday announced the continuation of the state’s Nursing Workforce Expansion program through $20 million that was approved in this year’s state budget.
Joined at WVU Parkersburg (WVUP) by House Finance Chair Vernon Criss, Higher Education Chancellor Sarah Armstrong Tucker, and Interim WVUP President Torie Jackson, Gov. Justice celebrated the investment that will fund the second year of expanded nursing education programs across the state.
With the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbating West Virginia’s nursing shortage, the state launched a $48 million nursing workforce expansion program in December 2021 through a multi-pronged approach to support, recruit, and train nurses. The outlay included $26 million to further develop nursing education programs, through which West Virginia welcomed 810 new nursing students during the first year of the program.
At Thursday’s event, Interim President Jackson introduced WVUP nursing student Sydney Tennant, who graduated in May 2022 with her associate degree and is working as a nurse at WVU Medicine Camden Clark while pursuing her bachelor’s degree.
“As an 18-year-old, fresh high school graduate attempting to navigate her first steps into the real world, obtaining a college education was slightly intimidating,” Tennant said. “WVU Parkersburg provided me with the opportunity to pursue my nursing education at a great program and stay close to home.”
