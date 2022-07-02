State Treasurer Riley Moore’s Jumpstart Savings Program has started to enroll participants online at WVJumpstart.com.
The savings program allows individuals who wish to pursue a wide range of skilled vocations or trades – ranging broadly from welding to cosmetology – to save money and enjoy certain state income tax benefits. Individuals can make up to $25,000 per year in contributions to a Jumpstart Savings Account that will be eligible for a state income tax deduction.
Additionally, up to $25,000 of Jumpstart Savings Account funds used per year for qualified expenditures for business startup costs, equipment, tools, certifications and licenses needed for their skilled vocation or trade will also be eligible for a state income tax deduction. The Legislature has also formally requested Congress extend the tax benefits to federal taxes.
The program also provides an “Ignite Incentive” for certain individuals who open accounts. The state provides a $100 seed contribution when an account’s designated beneficiary is under the age of 18 or when an account is opened within 180 days of the designated beneficiary enrolling in a qualifying apprenticeship or educational program.
The Jumpstart Savings Program is overseen by the Board of Trustees of the West Virginia College and Jumpstart Savings Programs. The Board has partnered with United Bank to administer the program.
Individuals interested in enrolling in the Jumpstart Savings Program can visit WVJumpstart.com to sign up. An account can be opened with as little as a $25 contribution.