athens, w.va. – As part of campus activities for Constitution Day, Concord University will host the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals on Thursday, Sept. 21, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Main Theater.
Three arguments will be heard.
The event is open to the public and will allow people to see the inner workings of the court and learn about the legal process.
The arguments that will be heard include:
• Rule 19 argument – Charleston Area Medical Center, Inc. v. Raleigh General Hospital and the WV Heath Care Authority, at 10 a.m.
• Rule 20 argument – Earl J. Nicholson and Joyce A. Nicholson v. Severin POA Group, LLC, Antero Resources Corporation, Rockwell Resources, LLC, JEC Production, LLC, and Robert R. Jones, et al. at 10:30 a.m.
• Rule 19 argument – IPI, Inc. and Matthew Joseph Taylor v. Axiall Corporation and Eagle Natrium, LLC, No. 18-C-14 at 11:15 a.m.
The appointed judges are Chief Judge Daniel W. Greear, Judge Charles Lorenson and Judge Thomas E. Scarr.
The Intermediate Court of Appeals was signed into law on April 9, 2021, after passing the 2021 regular legislative session. The law establishes a three-judge panel that will serve ten-year, staggered terms. Gov. Jim Justice appointed the first three judges from a group who applied and were interviewed by the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission. This court has the discretion to determine which cases require oral argument. More information can be found here: www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/intermediate-court.html
