charleston, w.va. — Marshall University President Brad D. Smith joined West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (WV DHS) Secretary Jeff Sandy on Tuesday to launch an initiative to put Marshall college students to work within the department’s agencies.
Sandy said the program provides opportunity for cooperative synergy.
The partnership provides selected Marshall University students with an hourly rate of $16 and flexible hours, with the ability to work full-time during breaks and summers. Some of the available positions include human resources, purchasing, case manager, counselor, GIS technician, emergency services specialist, data analyst, public relations and fleet management.
Marshall students who are interested in this opportunity can learn more by contacting April Darnel, assistant director for human resources for WV DHS, at 304-352-0189 or april.m.darnell@wv.gov or Rodney Sanders with Marshall’s Office of Career at 304-696-6051 or sanders28@marshall.edu.
