Graduates from Independence High School took center stage Saturday at a graduation ceremony at the George D. Covey Field at Independence High.
The graduates totaled 129 with 41 recognized as honor graduates, meaning they graduated with a grade point average of 3.6 or above.
According to school officials, one of the school’s graduates has been accepted to Harvard University.
As is tradition, graduates, their families and school staff heard from the school’s president of the National Honor Society.
Haley Vance is all smiles as she walks with her fellow classmates on graduation day. James Williams and Rhubien Wallaceto each side of her.
Makennah Day walking out on the graduation field with your fellow graduates.
independence High School Principal Mallory Green, congradulates Trinity Duncan on her graduation as they turn to the audience.
Craig Canaday hugs his granddaughter Emma Harless on graduation day. Emma is the daughter of Cathy Harless.
Ariel Stephens turns and smiles on graduation day.
Chris Jones hugs his son Trent Eades on graduation day.
MaKaila Bolen, President National Honor Society, addresses her fellow class mates at Independence Graduation Ceremony.
Graduates toss their hats in the air in celebration of their graduation.
Parker Withrow sits at graduation beside Dylan Young.
Abby Brown (left) and Trinity Duncan before graduation.
