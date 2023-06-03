230604-photo-independencegraduation 6.jpg

Chris Jones hugs his son Trent Eades on graduation day.

 Sarah Garland

Graduates from Independence High School took center stage Saturday at a graduation ceremony at the George D. Covey Field at Independence High.

The graduates totaled 129 with 41 recognized as honor graduates, meaning they graduated with a grade point average of 3.6 or above.

According to school officials, one of the school’s graduates has been accepted to Harvard University.

As is tradition, graduates, their families and school staff heard from the school’s president of the National Honor Society.

