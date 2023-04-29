Standardized tests remain a significant part of the academic experience for millions of students at all grade levels. Though many colleges and universities no longer require the SAT or ACT for admission, experts note that many of those schools still value such tests and how applicants who choose to take them perform.
Students who want to take standardized tests can take various steps to ensure they do their best and make the decision to take the tests work to their advantage.
l Prepare as if you’re taking the test early. It’s never too early for high school students to begin thinking about college. Students who plan to take standardized tests like the SAT and ACT are often urged to do so in their junior year of high school. Such a timeline affords students ample time to retest if they feel they can improve their scores. Though sophomore year might seem early to start preparing for the SAT and ACT, it’s the perfect time to do so for students who plan to take the test in the first half of their junior year. This gives them ample time to find a tutor or test preparation program so they can perform their best.
l Utilize preparation services. Standardized tests carry a lot of weight, even at schools that no longer require them, so professional test preparation services can be a good investment. Parents can work with their children to find a tutor or preparation program in advance of their scheduled testing date. Some programs are lengthier and more intensive than others, but families can identify which type of program can most benefit the student. Some students may just need a post-summer refresher, while others may benefit from a more intensive program.
l Look for free programs and resources. A student’s school may offer a free test preparation program as testing season draws closer. In addition, books on preparing for tests may be available for free at your local library. In the latter example, parents and students should confirm that any preparation guidebooks are up-to-date. Testing has changed significantly over the years, so students won’t want to be looking over prep materials that no longer reflect modern tests.
l Take practice tests. Practice tests can be invaluable. Such tests can indicate where students are strong and any areas they should seek to improve. Students who have a tutor or are enrolled in a test prep program can go over their practice test results with their tutor or instructor to identify areas for improvement and strategies to perform better when the tests count.
l Time your practice tests. Standardized tests like the SAT and ACT are timed. Students can prepare for that by taking timed practice tests. The more acclimated students become to testing situations, the better they’re likely to perform.
Standardized tests can put pressure on students. One of the ways students can alleviate that pressure is to prepare for tests in advance so they’re as comfortable as possible on the day of the test.
