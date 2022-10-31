House Speaker Roger Hanshaw doesn’t want to stand still on West Virginia’s education performance.
West Virginia’s results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress were well below the national average and amounted to the state’s lowest performance ever.
West Virginia’s rank was right at the bottom of states for the first national standardized assessment of reading and math following the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. But West Virginia’s performance was near the bottom of states in years prior to that, too.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/10/31/house-speaker-wants-to-revisit-proposals-meant-to-bolster-early-grade-classrooms/
